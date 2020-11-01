Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

BVRDF opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

