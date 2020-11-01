Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

BVRDF opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

