Bunzl’s (BZLFY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.85. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.