Brokers Set Expectations for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FFNW opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

