Brokers Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

QSR opened at C$69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$36.48 and a 1-year high of C$90.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.45.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.693 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

