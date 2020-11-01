Brokers Offer Predictions for Pfizer Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 200,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 69,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

