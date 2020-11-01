Brokers Offer Predictions for Centene Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Centene by 368.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 308,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Centene by 30.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Centene by 197.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 197,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,380. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

