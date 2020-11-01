Brokers Issue Forecasts for German American Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

GABC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,230 shares of company stock valued at $33,223. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

