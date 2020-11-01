Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

AKAM opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,576. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $116,508,000 after purchasing an additional 108,531 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

