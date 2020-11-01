Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Target Price at $17.83

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.76 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.