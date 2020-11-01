Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Target Price at $2.57

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIREF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.