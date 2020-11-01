Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $2.57

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

