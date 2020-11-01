Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $23.31

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Adient by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

