Brokerages Expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17).

PRVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Provention Bio by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 354,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

