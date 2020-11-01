Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Gladstone Commercial also reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.