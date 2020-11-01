Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.27. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3,163.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

