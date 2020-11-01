Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 675,895 shares of company stock worth $239,088,699. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

