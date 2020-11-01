Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Reduced by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of -584.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.