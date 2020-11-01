Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 20,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

