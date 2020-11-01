Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 34.4% in October

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $5.59 on Friday. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainsway stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Brainsway worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

