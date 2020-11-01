BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 108,885 shares during the quarter. BP comprises 1.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in BP were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,628,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in BP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in BP by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BP by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

NYSE BP opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.