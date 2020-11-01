Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average is $148.24. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

