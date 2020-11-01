Boston Scientific Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

NYSE BSX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

