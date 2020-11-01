Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of BSX opened at $34.27 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

