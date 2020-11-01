BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK.TO) (TSE:ZBK) Shares Up 1.4%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK.TO) (TSE:ZBK)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.52 and last traded at C$21.52. 5,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.54.

