BMO Capital Markets Lowers K12 (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $43.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti raised K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $991.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. K12 has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that K12 will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,330,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in K12 by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,746,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in K12 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 259,579 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

