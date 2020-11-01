BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $47.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.22%. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,081,660.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,193,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 852,484 shares of company stock valued at $34,653,163. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

