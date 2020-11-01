Blockmason Credit Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $62,991.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $1.68 million and $62,991.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

