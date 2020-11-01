BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $35,284.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00014258 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,279,087 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

