Black Hills (BKH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.45-3.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.45-3.65 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at $144,183.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

