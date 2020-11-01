Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $592.78 and last traded at $582.00, with a volume of 4366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $568.03.

The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 344.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.21.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

