Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 3.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $93,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $586.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $598.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

