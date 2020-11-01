BidaskClub Lowers Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $531.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

