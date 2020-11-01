BidaskClub Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ULTA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.15. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.