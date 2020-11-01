BidaskClub Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.09.

DKNG opened at $35.40 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.47.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

