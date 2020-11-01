Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX)

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFX. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.25 ($120.29).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) stock opened at €110.90 ($130.47) on Thursday. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 52-week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 52-week high of €123.90 ($145.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.