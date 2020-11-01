Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Investec downgraded HSBC to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 324.55 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 359.15. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.50.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

