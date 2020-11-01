Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PLYM opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28.
