Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

