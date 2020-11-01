Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.