Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDRFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

