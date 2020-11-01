Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.