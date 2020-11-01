Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.
BDRFF stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $122.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.