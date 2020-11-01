Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

BDRFF stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $122.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

