Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €41.00 by Berenberg Bank

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) received a €41.00 ($48.24) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BFSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Befesa S.A. has a 1 year low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 1 year high of €38.70 ($45.53).

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

