Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BC8. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle AG (BC8.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €145.70 ($171.41).

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €147.30 ($173.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Bechtle AG has a twelve month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a twelve month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €158.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.