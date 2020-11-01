Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Baytex Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

NYSE:BTE opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.73.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.