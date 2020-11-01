Baytex Energy (BTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Baytex Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:BTE opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.03.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
