BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BayCom by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BayCom by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

