Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2020

Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

