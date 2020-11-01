Barrington Research Weighs in on Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

HSII stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of 142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.