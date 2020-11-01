Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chegg in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHGG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

CHGG opened at $73.44 on Friday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at $164,408,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,584 shares of company stock worth $7,530,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

