Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) & Therma-Med (NYSE:THRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barnes & Noble Education and Therma-Med, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barnes & Noble Education currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Therma-Med’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education $1.85 billion 0.06 -$38.25 million N/A N/A Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Therma-Med has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barnes & Noble Education.

Volatility & Risk

Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Therma-Med has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Therma-Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education -3.04% -7.69% -2.46% Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education beats Therma-Med on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items. It also operates 86 customized cafés and 18 stand-alone convenience stores; and a media channel for brands targeting the college demographic. As of April 28, 2018, this segment operated 768 physical bookstores; and 87 True Spirit sites. The MBS Textbook Exchange segment is involved in the operation of virtual bookstores, which offer course materials, including new and used print and digital textbooks; and textbook distribution activities, as well as sale of inventory management, hardware, and point-of-sale solutions. This segment operates 676 virtual bookstores, including 454 virtual bookstores; and sources and sells new and used textbooks to approximately 3,500 physical college bookstores. The Digital Student Solutions segment offers direct-to-student product and service offerings to assist students to studying effectively and enhancing academic performance. It provides subscription-based writing services to approximately 100,000 subscribers through its digital properties, as well as tutoring and test prep services offered through its partnership with The Princeton Review. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Therma-Med Company Profile

Therma-Med, Inc. engages in the provision, acquisition, exploration, and development services if precious metal and mineral properties in North America. Its exploration property includes Hindon Copper located in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.