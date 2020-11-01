Barclays Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €164.20 ($193.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €138.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.